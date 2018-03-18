Council amends bulky debris pickup ordinance

City Council members have a new source of funding when they want to cover the cost of collecting highly visible bulky debris immediately, rather than waiting weeks.

The council amended the ordinance that sets a gate fee for those who take debris into the city landfill, adding a new category for the activities those accumulated fees may fund.

The $1 fee, which went into effect Jan. 1, applies to all but city vehicles and is expected to generate $65,000 a year, based on the average number of vehicles that haul their own debris to the landfill in a year. The ordinance specifies that 90 percent of the revenue produced by the fee is to be placed in a special account and split equally among the eight council wards.

Ordinance provisions also state the funding is to be spent on infrastructure-related improvements within those wards, such as streets and sidewalks, drainage structure improvements, and park facility upgrades.

That provision has been expanded to include the collection of bulk debris on any properties (it had been proposed as applying to only to one- and two-family dwellings, or houses and duplexes) "that do not have active utility accounts." The ordinance also gives the council representative of each ward the authority to determine the improvements to be made or the bulk solid waste to be collected.

The amended ordinance will go into effect in mid-April.

While the recommendation came from the council's bulk waste committee, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner said he was a driving force.

The bulk waste committee was created in 2017 to analyze the city's trash regulations and craft recommendations, in the face of council criticism that the city isn't doing enough to clean up debris in the community. Tanner was among those who criticized the effects of a council decision made two fiscal years ago, dropping the citywide cleanup program that used a systematic collection system to pick up debris that residents can't put in their polycarts. Those citywide pickups, once done four times a year but limited to the spring and fall in recent years, placed a heavy burden on solid waste crews and those who helped them, city administrators said.

That system was replaced with a program that allows residents with active utility accounts to request two bulk "pickups" a year, meaning that twice a year, residents may call solid waste and arrange for bulk debris pickup at their houses, without cost.

Tanner has said those twice-a-year free collections aren't enough and some residents have begun dumping their debris in the community rather than paying a fee for the city to come to their residences or hauling the debris to the landfill themselves. Tanner said Tuesday he still doesn't understand why city crews can't pick up bulk debris a couch, for example that has been sitting in a yard or on a corner for weeks.