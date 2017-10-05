Council acts to align city charter, code

City code will now match Lawton's revised city charter, in terms of when candidates will file for municipal office.

City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a revision of Chapter 2 of city code, allowing that code to set the criteria for when candidates file for the offices of mayor and City Council members. The decision is tied to a decision by Lawton voters in November, when they agreed to revise the charter by allowing Chapter 2 of city code to set the dates of the municipal primary and general elections.

Those dates had been set by charter, but twice in recent years the council has had to submit charter amendments to the electorate after the state changed the dates when governmental entities are allowed to hold elections. The amended charter now allows the city to hold its primary elections in August during even-numbered years (to coincide with state and federal primaries) and in September in odd-numbered years (the general election would remain in November). That means for 2017, municipal elections will be on Sept. 12 (primary) and Nov. 14 (general) for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats that will be up for election.

Council members also said they wanted the filing period held closer to those election dates. Now, municipal filing dates are in April, but the change in code will allow the council to adopt a resolution each year setting the filing dates, something city administrators said would ensure the council has the flexibility to set filing periods before any deadline established by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Scott Meaders, an assistant city attorney, said city staff expects to present the council with a resolution every year to set those dates. This year, the filing dates are expected to be July 31 and Aug. 1-2.

In other business, the council struck an agenda item that would have revised the city's building codes, something intended to bring the city into compliance with the most recent International and National Codes.