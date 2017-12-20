Council’s votes on rezoning, Indigenous Peoples’Day fail

Proposals asking the City Council to grant new zoning to the site of the city's public safety facility and to designate an Indigenous Peoples' Day in Lawton failed Tuesday.

The zoning recommendation gathered only four votes of approval, when it needed five for passage. The request to designate the Friday after Thanksgiving as Indigenous Peoples' Day brought a 3-2 split, meaning it also failed, but council members said the request would come back to the council in another form after residents who are of Native American heritage argued that day should replace Columbus Day, not be given to the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The zoning request seeks to apply P-F Public Facilities District zoning to a 10.35-acre tract between Larrance and Railroad Streets, stretching from East Gore Boulevard to Southwest D Avenue. The north half of that tract will be the site of the new public safety facility that will house Lawton Police Department and the city jail, municipal court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station. The tract now holds industrial zoning and Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the proposed uses for the building are better suited to the P-F designation.

Some of the tract holds I-4 Heavy Industrial District, the city's least restrictive zoning and one that would allow the functions designated for the 112,000-square-foot building that is slated for completion in 2019. Rogalski said while those four uses would be allowed under I-4, they are better suited for P-F, which specifically allows them.

Another issue complicating the request is that some of the tract holds I-3 Light Industrial District zoning, which is a more restrictive zoning classification. While most of the jail (to be located on the south end of the complex) would be within I-4 zoning, the fire station (to be located on the north end of the complex) would be within I-3 zoning and is not a permitted use there.

The jail would be a permitted use under P-F zoning through a Use Permitted on Review, a zoning technique that requires the applicant to submit a request for a specific use with a binding site plan to the City Planning Commission, which makes the decision (meaning, the council does not have final approval). The City of Lawton, as the applicant, did that last week and the jail won approval from the planning commission. But, approval of that Use Permitted on Review was contingent upon the council rezoning the tract to P-F.

That couldn't happen Tuesday because Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, who asked numerous questions about the proposal, voted no. Because there were only five council members at Tuesday's meeting, the rezoning and the change to the Land Use Plan both failed because they needed at least five affirmative votes for passage.

The rezoning request could return to the council floor if a council member requests reconsideration.

Three missing council members also influenced the vote on proposal brought Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford at the request of resident Cornel Pewewardy: designating a day in Lawton as Indigenous People's Day.

Pewewardy, who talked to the council previously about the idea, has said other communities have adopted the designation to honor people whose presence pre-dates U.S. history. Lawton has more than 20,000 indigenous residents, to include members of the Comanche, Kiowa and Apache tribes.