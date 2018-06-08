Cost of speeding down with senate bill's effect, OHP duty unaffected

Oklahoma drivers caught speeding on the state's highways are now subjected to smaller fines due to Senate Bill 1203, passed in May.

The bill, written by term-limited state Sen. Anthony Sykes (R-Moore), is intended to reduce the impact to Oklahoma motorists for minor infractions and improve public safety, according to a statement issued by the senator May 14. The measure has a two-year sunset built into it and is specifically limited to speeding violations of 1-10 miles per hour over the limit.