Cool front brings needed rain with it

Moderate to heavy rains poured over Southwest Oklahoma late Friday and early Saturday.

The rains also brought much cooler and more fall-like temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to the area Saturday.

The rain gauge at Lawton/Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 1.09 inches while another gauge in south central Lawton received 1.50 inches and Fort Sill reported 1.19 inches. Area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.45 of a inch; Altus Air Force Base, 0.76 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.69 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.70 of an inch.

Rainfall totals as measured at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Altus, 1.70 inches; Hollis, 1.56 inches; Fort Cobb, 1.42 inches; Mangum, 1.39 inches; Hobart, 1.22 inches; Medicine Park, 1.20 inches; Walters, 1.15 inches; Velma, 1.08; Grandfield, 1.00 inch; Waurika, 0.99 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.90 of an inch; and Apache, 0.87 of an inch.