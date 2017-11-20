Cool Athletes discuss hot planet

Students at Eisenhower Middle and Freedom Elementary were given an enthralling glimpse into their possible futures by three professional athletes at the Hot Planet Cool Athletes program.

The three: snowboarder Jack Black; ultra runner Dakota Jones; and by video skier Angel Collinson visited the school to share what they have seen and experienced in terms of climate change and to encourage young people to get involved in helping the environment and to encourage each students to achieve their dreams.

"I haven't done anything you can't do," Jones told the young audience. Despite the daunting nature of his successes he finished a 50-mile ultra-run in six hours Jones said it doesn't mean he is special, success in a field takes focus and determination and doing something you love.

Black, made it a point to tell the students, that whatever they pursue higher education or learning is possible too.

"I have done all of these things and I have gotten my college degree. It doesn't have to be one or the other. You can pursue anything that is your wildest dream," Black said.

The three along with many other athletes that compete in winter sports and other outdoor activities are members of POW or Protect Our Winters, a non-profit established in 2007. In 2011, the athletes started to make visits to schools across the nation to talk to those whose future could include warmer and warmer winters, thus less snow, rising seas and less water for drinking and crops.