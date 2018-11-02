Convicted killer to stand trial for shooting officer

A 32-year-old Tulsa man who was convicted of murder two weeks ago will return to court Wednesday for another trial as part of the final week of January-February jury docket in Comanche County District Court.

The trial for Michael Ishman will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the courtroom of District Judge Irma Newburn. Ishman is accused of pulling the trigger on a Lawton Correctional Facility correctional officer on Sept. 28, 2016, in west Lawton.

Charges stemming from the incident include shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

Shooting of correctional officer

Rachel DeWalt, the correctional officer whom Ishman is alleged to have shot, testified before Special District Judge Ken Harris during a July 2017 preliminary hearing. DeWalt said that prior to the shooting she did not know Ishman but the night before the shooting, she had an odd encounter with a man fitting Ishman's physical appearance at her house.

The next morning, DeWalt remained cautious. She testified that before getting into her vehicle, she scanned the area and saw no one. But after she started her vehicle, she saw a man walking down the road directly toward her vehicle. DeWalt said she "felt something wasn't right" because the temperatures were already high, yet the man was dressed in all black.

DeWalt decided to pull out of her driveway the opposite direction of the man, but as she turned her head to look for cars, the man ran toward the vehicle and shot at her "five or six times," she said.

She later underwent surgery for two gunshot wounds.

During a separate trial that ended Jan. 31, the jury found Ishman guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with the Oct. 30, 2016, shooting death of Eric Dewayne Buckner.

District Judge Gerald Neuwirth handed down the sentences recommended by the jury three life prison sentences with the possibility of parole.

Trial set for child molestation, abuse

The trial for Jeffrey K. Evans, 46, who is charged with child abuse, will begin Monday in Neuwirth's courtroom.

According to an affidavit, Evans is accused of throwing "a rubber mallet that had a metal hook at the end of it in the direction of" a child on Aug. 28, 2016. The hook struck the side of the child's body, causing a 2-inch cut, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The trial for Don Q. Mercer, 57, will begin Wednesday in the courtroom of District Judge Scott Meaders.

Mercer, of Lawton, is charged with lewd molestation. The affidavit states a 10-year-old girl told her mother that Mercer had put his hands inside her underwear between May 13, 2016, and May 25, 2016.