Contract awarded for multimillion dollar ADA training facility at Sill

It's been a long time coming, but a contract has finally been awarded to build an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Training Support Facility inside of Fort Sill's Key Gate.

"I can say, as a museum professional, this is the pinnacle. This is really what every museum professional aspires to, to design their own facility and turn it into reality. So I'm ecstatic," ADA Museum Curator Jonathan Bernstein said Thursday.

The artifacts it will house came to Fort Sill as part of the 2005 round of Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), which brought the ADA School and two ADA brigades here from Fort Bliss, Texas. The first four trailer loads arrived in mid-September 2010. Because Congress did not fund construction of an ADA museum at Fort Sill, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) paid to have two stone warehouses refurbished to house most of the collection. The rest was put under a shelter, also paid for by TRADOC.

Over the past seven years, the name of the temporary storage facility has changed from the Air Defense Artillery Learning Center to the Air Defense Artillery Museum. For a seven-month period in 2013, its holdings were relocated to Building 4908, a historic hangar at Henry Post Army Airfield, so that a climate control system could be installed in Buildings 1505 and 1506 on Bateman Road.

Now Bernstein is about to see his long-awaited dream of a permanent home for the ADA collection come true.

The Tulsa District of the Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $13,190,800 contract to Walga Ross Group of Topeka, Kan., to build an ADA Training Support Facility 300 meters due west of the Field Artillery Museum. Its entrance will be on the south. It will have a 40,000-square-foot "training lab floor" to showcase all the artifacts. East of the lobby there will be two large classrooms and a research library upstairs, and restrooms and administration offices downstairs. A collections storage facility will be on the west side of the lobby.

The classrooms will be used for soldier training. Branch history classes and heritage classes focusing on the materiel culture of the ADA branch will be taught in the rooms, but they can also be used for promotion ceremonies, change of command ceremonies and the like.

The research library will be for the use of soldiers writing papers who need to look up material.

"Really, it's going to be a multi-purpose facility for the ADA branch to use," Bernstein said.

A start date has not yet been set, according to Tom Mills of the Tulsa District's public affairs office. However, the ADA Museum posted on Facebook that the estimated time of construction is 18-24 months, with an anticipated opening date in late summer of 2019.

"The initial design was done in 2008," Bernstein said. "When I came on in 2012, I looked at it, and of course there were a couple of changes that I wanted to make."

After a lot of back and forth over whether the funding would come through for the project, Congress finally appropriated the money in its fiscal year 2016 budget. At that time Bernstein again sat down with the original design and thought about what he wanted to see in the new building, how he wanted to see it and what changes would be needed to make it happen.