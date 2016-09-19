Conservation poster contest planned

The Comanche County Conservation District annually sponsors the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts poster contest in divisions K-12 and special education, an essay contest for grades 6-8 and speech contests for youth division 1 (grades 8-10) and youth division 2 (grades 11-12).

Local winners will proceed to the area contests. Area winners proceed to the state contest. Cash awards are presented to the winners at the local level of competition, and awards are presented to the winners at the state and national levels of competition.

The speech contest will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in Room 118 at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

Posters and essays are due by noon Oct. 7 at the Comanche County Conservation District office, 1606 NW Lawton Ave.

For contest guidelines call 353-0532 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.