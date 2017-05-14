Company that built Freedom files suit

The company that built Freedom Elementary School has filed suit seeking an additional $2.9 million from Lawton Public Schools.

The suit, filed in federal court in Oklahoma City, alleges that subsurface conditions were different than those outlined in the geotechnical reported provided by the school district, which led to increased costs and delays in the project.

Specifically, the plans called for 549 concrete piers to support the project. Shortly after the project began, the suit contends, its subcontractor began drilling for the piers and on the first day "encountered a very hard rock not depicted, or foreseeable" based on the geotechnical report. The school district's engineer and inspector told the subcontractor, Wind River Construction, to drill through the rock to determine if the material beneath the rock could support the foundation. The geotechnical engineers "abruptly terminated its on-site inspection of the drilling operations and left the project" in the fall of 2013, the suit alleges.

More rock and other unanticipated conditions were discovered in further drilling, the lawsuit says, which caused unexpected wear and tear on equipment; Harper said Wind River asked for an additional compensation because of the soil conditions.