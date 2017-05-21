Community salutes military

Although the two ladder trucks were of different sizes, they found a way to meet up in order for "Old Glory" to wave proudly over the intersection of Heroes and Gore Boulevards.

The Lawton Fire Department provided one truck while the Elgin Fire Department supplied the other. The resulting archway lent a dramatic touch to the annual Armed Forces Day Parade sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

After a stormy week in Southwest Oklahoma, the skies cleared up for Saturday's parade. Temperatures were in the mid-50s with a 14-mph wind.

This year's theme was "The Force Behind the Force" in tribute to the United Service Organizations (USO), which opened a USO Center on Fort Sill in December. On Saturday USO made good on those words by bringing its mobile unit to the west end of the Central Mall parking lot to provide snacks and drinks to the approximately 500 soldiers and Marines waiting to march in the parade. The USO van was there, too, waiting to take its place as entry No. 11 in the procession.

"The idea is, it's a mobile USO on wheels," explained Jen Troxell, center operations and programs manager for USO Oklahoma. "So you can take it anywhere and have most of the amenities that you would have in a center. It's got the coffee pots for coffee, microwaves if you want to take great popcorn out or stuff like that. It has its own generator so it can function anywhere, whether it's out in the field or a parking lot.

"The van has Xboxes and DVD players. There's a 60-inch TV in the back with a mega-sound system, so you could show a movie if you wanted to. It also has WiFi and cable TV in it."

The van was on display rather than in actual use, as the service members weren't meant to be "super-chilling" but technically getting ready to march in formation. Also, Fort Sill's USO Center itself, with all the amenities, was scheduled to open at noon.

The USO crew brought enough breakfast bars, fresh fruit, Powerade and coffee to feed 450-500 hungry troops.

"This has never been done in support of our troops marching in the Armed Forces Day Parade. The USO saw this as a need that we could fill as being new in our community," said Jennifer Kirby, senior director of USO Oklahoma.

Kirby said USO is honored that its theme was selected by the chamber to be the theme for this year's Armed Forces Day observance. USO Oklahoma is using it as a way to reach out to the local community to educate citizens about the USO and "let them know that we're here and we're here to support our troops and educate them on our USO mission."

First place in the float contest was Kealii's Polynesian Spectacular, according to Taylor Burgess, director of the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau. This year marks the 30th anniversary for the local group, according Maressa Santos, one of the instructors for the hula group. Charlotte Thompson, the founder, is originally from Honolulu, and she's the kumu (Hawaiian for hula teacher) for the halau (hula school).

"We do dances from Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, all different kinds. And we do all kinds of festivals. We just did Arts for All, and we did the 'Moana' Movie in the Park that Friday before. And we're doing the International Festival, probably, in September, and we have an annual thing in October," Santos said.

The second-place float was sponsored by City National Bank. Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters and carried a banner that said, "May the Force be with our Troops."

Third place went to the Pioneer Club of Lawton, whose members paid tribute to the theme with signs supporting USO.

"The whole parade is based on USO and support for our military," said La Nette Nichols of Geronimo, the Pioneer Woman for 2017. The Pioneer Club was established in 1939 and members participate in the parade every year. Sharon Stephens of Cache is the president, Betty King of Lawton is vice president and Shawn Mourning of Mustang is the Pioneer Boy.

"Our purpose is to keep the history of Oklahoma and Lawton alive. We represent the '01ers that came in the 1901 land drawing, and so we are direct descendants of those. Everybody in our club is a direct descendant of families that were here before statehood," Nichols said. She does speaking engagements for clubs in the surrounding area. The club has approximately 40 active members.