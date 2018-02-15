Community helping local fire victims

The Lawton Fire Marshal's Office has released new details about Monday night's fatal fire at Cambridge Estates Apartment, 4315 SE Camelot Drive.

Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell said the blaze killed one person, whose name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified. One other person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The damage spanned five apartments, with two apartments severely damaged by the flames, Mitchell said. The other three apartments had smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mitchell said he'd like to remind residents of houses and apartments to regularly check their smoke detectors.

"It's paramount that they have a working smoke detector," he said.

The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to residents who were displaced from their apartments, Mitchell said.

Dee Nelms, apartment manager, said most of the displaced residents are staying in the homes of friends and family members, but two displaced residents were homeless as of Wednesday.