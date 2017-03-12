Community can double donations to foundation

The community has a unique opportunity this month to double the amount of the donations Lawton Public School Foundation receives to help area educators courtesy of Liberty National Bank.

The bank "contacted us and said they would match dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 of any new money raised until Dec. 31," said Lisa Carson, LSP Foundation executive director.

Liberty National Bank has a long legacy of supporting education in Lawton and this matching grant continues that legacy, said NLB President Mark Henry.

Clayton L. Green Jr., also known as Buddy, "was provided a wonderful education in Lawton and Mr. Green and the Green family wants to give back," Henry said during a phone interview.

Although the school bond recently passed, "with all the state cutbacks," that funding won't cover everything needed by the school district, he said, adding that the Lawton community definitely supports education. "When you look at the community support, it is second to none. When you look at what the Lawton Public School Foundation does for students and educators, it speaks volumes."

"Those to be commended here are the LPS Foundation members, the citizens and businesses of Lawton," he said. Community funding supports "not only our children today, but children of tomorrow."

Henry said that one of the bank's Board of Directors members is known for frequently saying, "Wouldn't it be a shame if the only people you help educate were your own children."

The Foundation also received funding from two other businesses the last week of November. These donations were earmarked by the donors for particular items.

"Sovereign Title gave us $2,500," Carson said. "They requested that this money be used to fund three teacher grants that we were previously unable to fund."

On Nov. 14, LPS Foundation awarded more than $105,700 in grants to 120 teachers. But even with the largest amount of grant money ever received from donors to award, other worthy applications had been received.

"We received approximately 150 applications totaling approximately $178,000," she said.

The three educators who were notified by Carson receiving grants that Sovereign Title funded are: Amy Gilpen, MacArthur Middle School, $1,000; Debria Schuler, Eisenhower Elementary School, $1,000; and Brandi O'Daniel of Carriage Hills Elementary, $459.