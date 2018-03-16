Common sense urged in St. Patty's celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is one of the most popular holidays in the United States. With a plethora of Irish immigrants and many, many more St. Paddy's Day well-wishers the holiday is heavily celebrated by many Americans with friendly pinches, bangers n' mash, and green beer galore.

All that merry-making can lead to dangerous driving conditions as party-goers head home, according to the Lawton Fort-Sill Community Coalition-Community Advocates for Sober Teens. In 2016 alone, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick's Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).

Locally, from 2012-2016 the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 707 alcohol related crashes in Comanche County.

"We want our community members to plan ahead when they are celebrating this St. Patrick's Day," Todd Anthony, chair of coalition, said in a news release. "Whether you are driving yourself or your friends, make sure you stay sober or plan for a sober ride home. Remember, it's not just about you. There are other people on the roads who want to get where they are going safely. Don't let alcohol cause you to be a risk to yourself and others on the road. Drinking and driving is an act of selfishness. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive."

"Please make a plan before you head out for St. Patrick's Day parties," Anthony said. "Consider being the sober designated driver for your friends. If you are planning to drink, plan for a safe ride home. There are too many safe alternatives to choose otherwise. Think before you act."