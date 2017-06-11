Commissioners choose firm for bridge probe

Comanche County commissioners selected CEC Infrastructure Solutions to handle their bridge inspection contracts for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020, when they met in regular session on Monday.

The selection of CEC from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's list of pre-qualified engineering firms is part of the county's responsibility for complying with national bridge inspection standards.

In other business, the 2018 meeting schedule for both the Board of County Commissioners and the Comanche County Facilities Authority was again amended, this time to avoid a conflict with Labor Day.

The consent agenda was approved with the amended date of Dec. 9 for sales of surplus county property by Mike Graham Auctioneers.

Commissioners acknowledged one court summons.