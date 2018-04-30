Commissioners approve money for asphalt overlay in Cache

The Comanche County Board of Commissioners approved an inter-governmental cooperative agreement Monday that will give the county the money to fund an asphalt overlay project on a road on the western edge of Cache.

Commissioners said the action is an agreement between the governing boards of Comanche County (the commissioners), the City of Cache and the Comanche Nation, for what Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said is one mile of 8th Street (which also holds the designation of Oklahoma 115). The road connects old Cache Road/Old U.S. 62 with the interstate to the north, and also is the road that crosses the highway and leads into the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Hawthorne said in early April that the project that is being made possible by the Comanche Nation's input would add 2 inches of asphalt to the highly-traveled road, giving it new life by applying the road surface between Old Cache Road and the access ramp to U.S. 62. Commissioners approved the contract that provides for the design work at its April 9 meeting. Monday's action on the cooperative agreement specifies the Comanche Nation will provide $157,400 to the county, sufficient to pay for the road construction project, Hawthorne said.

He also said the Comanche Nation has agreed to another road reconstruction plan, one for Indiahoma Road, which commissioners approved at their April 23 meeting. Hawthorne said once the Indiahoma Road project is finalized, he will let both contracts for bids at the same time.