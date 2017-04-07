Commission complete right-of-way

Comanche County commissioners were finally able to complete right-of-way acquisition Monday for a long-delayed bridge replacement project on Airport Road east of Cache.

Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has held up acquisition of the three parcels for about a year, and he congratulated Pinnacle Consulting Management Group Inc. for seeing it through.

The weight limit on the existing bridge had been lowered to 5 tons, putting it off-limits to Cache school buses. The plan is to replace it with a bigger, two-lane concrete bridge that will better accommodate water flow because it's over Boulder Creek, a tributary of Blue Beaver Creek that's prone to flooding. Utilities have already been relocated on the east side of the bridge. Hawthorne said the contract will be awarded through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). The new bridge will be at no cost to the county, as it's part of the five-year bridge project paid for out of ODOT's County Improvements for Roads and Bridges (CIRB) revolving fund. Motor vehicle collection taxes are the source of its revenues.

Commissioners approved ODOT claim forms to pay $2,050 for permanent right-of-way on 0.25 acres, $1,100 for 0.09 acres and $950 for 0.05 acres.

The board also approved another ODOT claim form for right-of-way acquisition for a low-water crossing on Bishop Road over Post Oak Creek. The cost is $5,000 for 0.49 acres.

Also on Monday, commissioners voted to extend the time allotted for A Quality Fence of Lawton to complete the fence around Sheriff Kenny Stradley's motor pool/maintenance yard on Southwest 2nd and waive the liquidated damages provision of $200 a day after July 1. As part of the action, the board agreed to pay $450 for half the cost of a waterline damaged during construction.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said the extension is due to recent rains. The crew did hit a water line that wasn't marked, and the device used to detect waterlines didn't pick it up. The bill was $900 and it's being split by the county and the City of Lawton. Owens estimates the job will be finished in a day or two.

Commissioners approved a proposal for engineering services for the double chip and seal overlay of 2.7 miles of American Legion Road and Lake Road in Elgin. The fee for the services will be $2,300. Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said it is a project that the Comanche Nation funded, and it was chipped last week. The project is northeast of Interstate 44's Medicine Park exit.

Three items on the commissioners' agenda and one on the Comanche County Facilities Authority's had to do with the upgrade of radio communications in the county's Eastern District. Commissioners approved an agreement with Stolz Telecom LLC for the radio equipment replacements and repairs to be purchased from the National HGAC Buy Contract No. RA05-15 for multiple site locations in the county. They approved an encumbrance of $84,780.61 from the 2007 Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund to pay for it.

In addition, they adopted a maintenance agreement with Stolz Telecom at the monthly rate of $625. Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt said the agreement includes the new Meers and Fletcher sites that weren't part of the previous agreement. The company will also come down at least twice a year to perform a maintenance check on all of the sites, he added. The agreement will be renewed once a year for five years and then the county will rebid it, Merritt said.