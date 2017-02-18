Comic book characters lead off Cameron homecoming parade

Cameron University students and faculty decorated golf carts and rolled them around the campus' Bentley Gardens in the Fourth Annual Golf Cart Parade on Friday afternoon.

The parade is in celebration of Cameron University Homecoming 2017, themed "Cameron Comics."

Each golf cart represented one of 12 student organizations, and the members of each organization adorned their golf carts with decorations with the goal of relating their clubs to comics.

Additional paraders included Ole Kim, the Cameron Spirit Team, the Cameron Drumline Ensemble and Thom and Denise Balmer, the faculty in residence.

Director of Campus Life Leslie Cothren said the students have the freedom to decide how to decorate their golf carts.

"They do a great job," Cothren said. "They get scored and judged upon different qualities like originality and creativity and how much it goes with the (comic) theme and how much they interact with the audience."

The judges, Cothren said, are a combination of students, faculty and staff, and the overall winning organization's name will be engraved in a trophy alongside the names of past winners.

Carley Rains, a senior with a major in agricultural business, represented Cameron Aggie Club, the agricultural organization.

"Our theme is the Smurfs because in the comic strip," she said, "they are farmers."

She and the Aggie Club members, including three students dressed like Smurfs, decorated their golf cart like a house.

"On the top, there's a black chimney," she said. "Then the red part is the top of our mushroom, and then the bottom part, which is beige, is the base of our house."

Representing the sorority Alpha Phi, sophomore Courtney Lewis, who majors in elementary education, said she and her sisters decided to make their golf cart resemble Marvel's Poison Ivy.

"Our symbol is the ivy leaf," she said, "so we decided to go with something that represents Alpha Phi."