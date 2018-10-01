Combat recovery class set

The next REBOOT Combat Recovery class will start Feb. 6, according to facilitator G. Allen Shell.

Centenary United Methodist Church is the local sponsor. Class sessions will be at the Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road, in order to provide meals and child care to those involved. Sessions will run for 12 weeks. Meeting times will be 6-8 p.m.

Facilitators are looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of meals and child care. A REBOOT budget line has been set up at Centenary.

REBOOT exists to help combat veterans and their families heal from the spiritual and moral injuries of war associated with post-traumatic stress and combat trauma. It is headquartered near Fort Campbell, Ky., where it was founded in 2011 by occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Owens and her husband, Evan. What started with a small group in the Owenses' home has expanded to more than 85 locations in the U.S. and Australia. Typical meeting locations are in homes, churches, prisons, military bases, VA hospitals and community centers.