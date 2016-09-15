Carrying forward the momentum from its mid-August trip to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, "Comanches On The Move" is readying for a return.

The group, a not-for-profit passion project of activists, is feeding from the energy gained following its trek to the Sacred Stone Camp at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Cannon Ball, N.D. About 35 Comanches joined by other Native Americans joined what is being called the largest confederacy of American Indians joined together in history. They are united in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that is intended to cross the Missouri River near the reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

Plans are for the Dakota Access pipeline to carry - million barrels of Bakken crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Concerns that the pipeline threatens the Missouri River and the water for it provides those who live on the reservation, as well as millions who live downstream, prompted the call to action.

Previous journeya 'li'l bit of heaven'

Gen Hadley, one of the organizers of "Comanches On The Move," said the first trip was "very spiritual to each one of us." Separated by tribes and distance, the familial core of Indigenous Americans with the land made it a sort of homecoming, she said. A proclamation of support signed by Comanche Business Committee Vice Chair Susan Cothren was one of the first of what have been dozens submitted in support since the beginning of the protests taking place since April 1.

Answering the call is something primal. Hadley said the connection was almost beyond spiritual.

"Not one of us was ready to come back home," Hadley said. "It felt like we were leaving behind our own family which, in a kind of sense, that's exactly what it was. In our native culture, we are all related. I heard Trella Louis, another one of the organizers, refer to it as a 'li'l bit of heaven.'"

Hadley said the group began as a way to stand with the demonstrators in solidarity. Once at the site, she said it felt like a step back in time to "when our ancestors lived off the land and the buffalo roamed free." Lifetime friendships were made, despite trials and tribulations, not only while there but on the road to and from the Dakotas. Credit goes to the hosts, she said.