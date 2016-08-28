Comanches fail to achieve quorum

Saturday's special Comanche tribal council meeting failed to achieve a quorum and the scheduled Sept. 24 Business Committee officers runoff election will move forward.

But division that has riddled this year's election appeared widened in Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex. Some wounds appear to remain fresh between the Business Committee and Election Board.

Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and once a quorum of 150 registered tribal voters signed in, at 11:01 a.m., the Election Board announced 131 people had registered.

"We do not have a quorum," said Business Committee Vice Chair Susan Cothren before announcing that more time would be allowed for some to sign in.

The move was followed with minutes as dissenting voices rose. Eleanor McDaniel, who is circulating a recall petition to remove Cothren from office, called from the public microphone for the meeting to adjourn, her voice hardly rising above the din from the audience. Other tribal members verbally clashed throughout the hall and the tribe's police were at the ready prepared, but not called to action.

The meeting was scheduled the same day as the prior date for the runoff election. It had been a point of conflict between the Business Committee and Election Board before last week when the Sept. 24 date was announced. The general council was to discuss and vote on whether to overturn the Election Board's decision to have a runoff election for CBC Seat No. 1 between incumbent committeeman Johnathan Poahway and Jack Codopony Sr. (Poahway contended that he received a majority of the votes cast but the Election Board had calculated "no votes" in calculating the percentage of votes for each candidate.)

The council was to vote on three areas on the petition and decide if there were: constitutional rights violations, violations of duties by some election board members, and tabulation irregularities in the earlier election that would have given Poahway the position outright. His appeal petition offered specific allegations of tabulation irregularities, alleged violation of constitutional rights, and violations of duties of the election board members.