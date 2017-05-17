Comanches for Comanches forms with goal to restore power to General Council

A new group of Comanches are taking their tribal concerns to the people in an effort to make change.

The Comanches For Comanches is a group of concerned individuals whose main objective is to restore the power back to the Comanche Nation General Council, said Mary Tosee, one of the group's organizers. She is joined with Lenetta Davenport, Charlottee Lee, William Owens and Janet Saupitty who organized the new endeavor.

"After much deliberation, the group decided to exercise their Comanche constitutional rights to take out petitions to 1) recall the Vice-Chairman Susan Cothren and 2) to call for a special General Council meeting to specific topics such as nominations and selections of both the Tribal Administrator and the Tribal Attorneys," Tosee said. "Past precedence of these selections have occurred at the Annual General Council meetings. However this year the voting for both positions were denied to the General Council with the promise that another meeting would occur but has since been cancelled."

Tosee said several petition drives are slated to further discussion and action regarding the bill of particulars regarding the Comanche Business Committee's resolution about the Accountabilty Act.

"The petitioners refer back to the Comanche Constitution which states that all proposals that affect the tribe must be brought to the General Council for adoption or rejections," Tosee said. "This did not occur."

The group is also discussing ways of taking action concerning the situation regarding the tribe's Election Board and Election Ordinance. The elected Election Board was removed from office by the Business Committee last year and has since been outsourced to an outside entity an act Tosee calls unconstitutional.

"The petitioners want the General Council to discuss the validity of the removal of the entire election board without authorization of the supreme governing body," Tosee said. "Without an alternative plan in place, there has been confusion and a loss in the voters confidence in the Comanche election process."