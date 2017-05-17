Comanche veterans plan Armed Forces Day banquet

Celebrating warriors has been a Comanche tradition since the beginnings. With Saturday's Armed Forces Day Banquet, the Lords of the Plains will return to form by honoring those who serve citizens and country from both the past and present.

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) 12th Annual Armed Forces Day Banquet will begin at noon Saturday at Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

The event will include a performance of the national anthem by CIVA Princess Lauren Noriega and the flag song by Marine Corps veteran Robert Tehauno. Noriega's family will cater the meal to follow. A coronation ceremony for Noriega will also be on the day's agenda as well as the singing of the princess song.

CIVA's princess, officers and auxiliary will receive awards, and Robert Tehauno will close the event with the CIVA song. CIVA Secretary Clifford Takawana will serve as master of ceremonies and Olivia Komahcheet will provide entertainment and music.

Fort Sill Post Chaplain Col. John Morris will be the day's guest speaker. An Illinois native who grew up an Air Force child, he was ordained as an elder in the Minnesota Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1985. He began his military career the year before as a chaplain candidate while in the Army Reserve. He was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and has remained on active duty.

Honorees are Air Force Sgt. Douglas W. Martinez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Parker, Oklahoma Army National Guard Pfc. Darren Asepermy, Air Force/Air Force Reserve/Army National Guard/Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Richard A. Sapcut, Army Spec. Christel Wilkerson and Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Lanette Tahchawwickah.