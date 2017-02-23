Comanche protester arrested in Dakota

CANNON BALL, N.D. - A Comanche water protector and self-styled citizen-journalist was among at least nine Dakota Access pipeline opponents taken into custody Wednesday after they defied a government deadline to get off federal land.

Taken down, injured

Eric Poemoceah, Lawton, was among those arrested. Images of his arrest appeared during Wednesday evening's edition of the ABC World News Tonight broadcast. While taken into custody, Poemoceah cried out that he'd hurt his hip.

Gen Hadley, one of the organizers of Comanches On The Move, said that Poemoceah went with the group during its first trip to the Standing Rock reservation in August. He returned many times on his own. She called his arrest a "brutal attack."

"This sickens me," Hadley said. "I'm absolutely beside myself with anger."

Hadley said Poemoceah was taken to get an X-ray of his hip before being processed into jail. He did not break his hip.

"He just recently went up there for this purpose alone," Hadley said. "Most of the water protectors are looking at prison time if they did not leave and if they get arrested."

A livestream video recording Wednesday's incident was posted by Poemoceah to his Facebook page. Reporting as EPOEMZ Protector's News as an on-site independent correspondent and protester, he documented the walk through soggy conditions around the camp and over a bridge that crossed onto federal land. The day's wind and snow/rain mix marked harsh surroundings. He complained that electronic communications were being jammed at different times. He mentioned a lone American flag, flying upside down in the husk of a camp as a symbol of a nation in distress against the pipeline. He offered reverence to the assorted teepees and tents that had been blessed and home to countless ceremonies.

"I didn't come here to get arrested, I came here to protect the water," Poemoceah said in the video. "I came here to do what we have to do to stand up against the corporate bullies."

Poemoceah joined journalists and demonstrators and approached the assembled law enforcement, dressed in riot gear and carrying nightsticks. The group was approached by a spokesperson and warned of impending arrest for a misdemeanor charge and offered opportunity to leave back to the other side of the bridge first.

Water protectors began to sing before officers began to approach and pluck those who came too close and take them into custody.

Eventually, as Poemoceah spoke with the officer they came for him from the side and he was taken down quickly. He complained that he may have broken his hip after he was taken to the ground and before audio and video muffled.

Hadley said Poemoceah's family are worried and awaiting word of his condition from the Morton County Sheriff's Department. Another Comanche was with Poemoceah but his name is being withheld for his safety, she said.

"He was with Eric but he got away," Hadley said. "He's safe."

The camp has been home to demonstrators for nearly a year as they tried to thwart construction of the pipeline. Many protesters left peacefully, but police began making arrests two hours after the 2 p.m. deadline.