Comanche County to pay more for workers' compensation

Both the Board of Comanche County Commissioners and the Comanche County Facilities Authority took a hit Monday on their annual renewal of workers' compensation insurance.

The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma-Self-Insurance Group (ACCO-SIG) is charging the commissioners $340,067 for fiscal year 2017-2018. Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said that's up $18,404 from last year. The amount for the facilities authority will be $78,164, which is $19,701 higher than last year.

Under announcements by elected officials, Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said that during Friday morning's heavy rains one of the sump pumps used to drain water from the parking garage under the Comanche County Courthouse short-circuited, so the county will buy its own equipment next year to make sure it doesn't have that problem again.

Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt said the emergency operations center was stood up from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday. Some parts of Comanche County received 5 inches of rain within two hours while others received varying amounts.

"We had eight water rescues, seven of them within the city limits of Lawton. Six of the seven were vehicle rescues and one was a home rescue for a disabled individual who had mobility issues and needed to get out before the water got any higher," he said.