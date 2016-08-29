Comanche County jail population well above capacity

The inmate population at the Comanche County Detention Center continues to swell, hitting 375 on Monday, Jail Administrator William Hobbs informed the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Monday.

The count was 367 on Friday with 306 males and 61 females, he reported. Currently, 17 inmates are ready to go to the state Department of Corrections, but zero were transferred last week.

After the meeting, Hobbs said the official capacity of the county detention center is 283. He explained that the jail is divided into pods, and each pod has a day use area in the center. To handle the high numbers, he's having to house inmates in those day use areas.

A proposal to reduce overcrowding in Oklahoma's prisons by changes to mandatory minimum sentencing laws may actually make matters worse for county jails. If the threshold for grand larceny is raised from $500 to $1,000, then more offenses would be handled as misdemeanors rather than felonies. By state law, counties are responsible for housing inmates who are serving sentences of less than a year. Hobbs feels that would boost jail populations even further.

And while there may be some jails in the state that have cell space to spare, they're too far away to do Comanche County any good. Hobbs said all the surrounding county jails have the same problem as this one.