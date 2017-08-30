Cole town hall contentious, but courteous

Healthcare rose to the forefront of the town hall U.S. Rep. Tom Cole held here Tuesday.

Oklahoma's Fourth District congressman was still taking questions well past the two-hour mark. Due to the contentious nature of politics nowadays, six uniformed police officers were on hand to keep the peace. Fortunately, members of the audience confined their expressions of dissent to holding up signs and cards, and in one instance, booing.

Ten of the nearly 100 people present brought cardboard signs saying, "Don't Take Away Our Health Care Ever!" which they held up at pertinent points in the discussion. Others held up green cards to show they agreed with what a speaker was saying, or red cards for disagreement.

As is his custom, Cole began by giving his view of current events. Fifteen minutes into his remarks, he caught himself, saying he should have begun with a moment of silence for the people going through the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, and called for one.

"The local people, the state people and the federal people are performing really, really well under very difficult circumstances," Cole said. "This will go on for a long time."

Cole said he has no doubt the money will be there, both for immediate relief and longterm rebuilding.

"I don't think you'll see the bill for this thing until probably October or November, at the minimum ... It's going to be extremely expensive to rebuild a metropolitan area that has as much damage as Houston has experienced," he said, predicting a national effort to support what insurance and philanthropy for the hurricane victims provide, because Houston is such a big city and such an important part of the U.S. economy.

Cole said it's important to make sure adjusters get a really good damage assessment, as that will be important when it comes time to appropriate funds.

During the question-and-answer portion of the town hall, his comments about hurricane relief took a detour when one constituent said he would rather see the money for "The Wall" between U.S. and Mexico go to rebuild Houston. When Cole defended Trump's border security proposals and said it isn't a matter of "either/or," because he believes there will be enough money for both, another local resident questioned how that can be, given the scarcity of resources.

"I just don't think there's going to be a big fight over this ... I can't see it being one or the other," the congressman said.

Cole said the first seven months of the Trump administration "probably have been the most interesting, controversial, tumultuous opening set of months of any new administration in quite a while." It's a very complex situation in Washington, D.C., and if anything it has grown more complicated over the recess this month, he feels.

Cole started with what Congress is doing or failing to do. He said it's not true that "they aren't getting anything done up there."