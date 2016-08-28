CLEP credit changes coming Sept. 1

College is expensive just the cost of tuition, fees and books for each class can add up fast. What if there was a way to cut some costs while still being credited for what you know?

There is a way. In 2014-2015, 112 individuals took one or more of the 33 College Level Examination Program (CLEP) standardized tests at the Cameron University Testing Center, said Lorinda Rogers, director of testing at Cameron.

Cameron is one of more than 1,900 test centers that offer CLEP testing as a way for individuals to earn college credits for what they already know. More than 2,900 universities and colleges accept the CLEP credits, according to The College Board, www.collageboard.org, which develops and oversees the CLEP tests.

Starting Sept. 1, the number of credits received by current or future Cameron students who pass some of the tests will change, Rogers said. Some tests will offer an increase in credits, while others will decrease.

CLEP testing and credit changes

Taking a CLEP test for $95 $80 to apply to the CLEP portal online for test and $15 to Cameron for the administrative fee to get credit for a three-credit class that would cost $597 in tuition and fees (not to mention books), seems like a good idea. It not only can save money, but can move students toward degree completion faster.

"I often tell students that taking a CLEP test is like taking the final exam in a class," Rogers said. "It is basically a test of the knowledge you think you have of a particular subject."

If the individual passes the test, he or she can be awarded between zero to six credits.

"Most subjects will give you three credits; the science (tests) get four and languages get six," Rogers said. "Language tests are the most popular. A person could have lived abroad or moved here and English is not their native language. They can 'CLEP out' of something. The language credit they receive from taking and passing the test can be part of their humanities credit. They can knock that out and get six credits for it."

At Cameron, students who don't pass a CLEP test, "must wait 90 days before they retest. That is a Cameron rule," Rogers said, adding that other schools may not let a student retest at all, so it is important to check with that school about retesting.

The list of CLEP tests offered and the credits for each passed test are listed on Cameron's website, www.cameron.edu/testing/clep.html. The tests listed twice in italics show what credits are given by Cameron for a particular test before Sept. 1 and then the second listing of the same test shows what credits will be given after Sept. 1.