'Class of '72, Talents Still True' is theme of Lawton High reunion

The Lawton High School graduating class of 1972 is planning to have a good time as they get together to spotlight the talent that made the class great.

"Our theme is: Class of '72, Talents Still True," said Jeanne Wheeler, one of the organizers of the reunion. 'We will have some of the actors from 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the performance at Lawton High that garnered state and national awards in 1972."

"We will also have Debbie Tiether, who was Miss Lawton, as well as an artist who has produced many pictures, and Harold Priest, who is a songwriter," she said. "We also have twins Joel and James Blomgren bringing their musical group with them. All of these talents and more are graduates of LHS in 1972."

The graduates can also look forward to a photo booth, raffles, food and T-shirts commemorating the event. Out of 542 graduates, 45 have been lost, and a special memorial service will be held for them. The reunion kicks off with a meet and greet from 6-11 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The reunion committee will be live-streaming the Lawton High School versus Eisenhower High School football game.

On Sept. 16, Salas Urban Cantina will be open from 9-11 a.m. for a Tex-Mex breakfast for graduates attending the reunion. At 11 a.m., a golf tournament will be held at Fort Sill, and Wheeler is asking all people who want to participate to arrive early to obtain a visitor's pass.