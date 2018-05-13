CIVA will honor warriors

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) is preparing for its 13th Annual Armed Forces Day Banquet as the organization prepares to honor its finest modern warriors.

The banquet will begin at noon Saturday in Ballroom B at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The event, "Honoring Comanche Veterans Past to Present," will begin with a slide show before the ceremony and meal begins. CIVA Secretary Clifford Takawana will serve as master of ceremonies. Comanche Chairman William Nelson Sr. will be the keynote speaker.

CIVA's Treasurer, Quartermaster, Color Guard, Historian and Information Officer Lanny Asepermy will narrate the stories of the newest additions to the Numu Pukutsi "Crazy Dog Soldiers" who have represented the best of the tribe's modern day warriors. This year's inductee: Capt. Edwin Chappabitty Jr., Army, Vietnam War. Other honorees include Spec. 4 Eddie Chockpoyah, Army, Vietnam War; Lance Corp. Kenneth Looking Glass, Marine Corps, Vietnam War; Sgt. Belva Miller, Air Force, Vietnam War; Gunnery Sgt. Eldon Williams, Marine Corps, Vietnam War; Spec. 4 Arnold Pahcheka, Army, Vietnam War-era.

Capt. Edwin Chappabitty Jr.

• Chappabitty served from August 1967 to August 1972. He served in Vietnam from May 14, 1969, to May 14, 1970, with B Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry, as an artillery forward observer officer for about three months and as an artillery liaison with the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor for about nine months both units were part of the 25th Infantry Division.

He was decorated three times for heroism during his tour of duty in Vietnam: two Bronze Stars with/Valor Device for heroism, Army Commendation Medal with/Valor Device also for heroism. He is one of only three Comanches to earned three awards for Gallantry, Heroism, Valor or Bravery, Asepermy said. He is now one of only 26 Comanches to earn the honorary title of Numu Pukutsi.

Spec. 4 Eddie Chockpoyah

• Chockpoyah served from September 1969 to May 1972. His combat service in Vietnam, began Oct. 25, 1970, until May 29, 1972, with HQs & HQs Company, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division based at Chu Chi and Da Nang. His duties consisted of Security Police of the Firebase gate entrances and perimeter.

Awards: Army Commendation; Good Conduct; National Defense Service; Vietnam Service with/1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster (for the Sanctuary Counteroffensive, Counteroffensive Phase VII, Consolidation I and II and Cease-Fire Campaigns); Vietnam Gallantry Cross with/Palm; and Vietnam Campaign with/1960 Device Medals and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge with/Rifle Bar.

Lance Corp. Kenneth Looking Glass

• Looking Glass served from July 1966, to July 1968. His combat service in Vietnam was from Dec. 22, 1966, to Jan. 4, 1968, with L Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Division based at Phu Bai. He served as the Battalion Commander's driver and on river patrol and convey security details throughout I Corps. He was wounded in action by mortar shrapnel on Sept. 1, 1967.

Awards: Combat Action Ribbon; Presidential and Navy Unit Citations; National Defense Service; Marine Expeditionary; Vietnam Service with/2 Battle Stars; Vietnam Gallantry Cross with/Palm; and Vietnam Campaign with/1960 Device medals and the Marine Fleet Marine Force Badge.

Sgt. Belva Miller

• Miller served from December 1969 to August 1973. His combat service was at Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam, from March 1 to April 15, 1972, and Korat and Udorn Air Bases, Thailand, from April 16, 1972, to Aug. 10, 1973, with the 7th Air Force. He provided support to F-4 and F-105 fighter aircraft.

Awards: Good Conduct; National Defense Service; Vietnam Service with/2 Battle Stars; Vietnam Gallantry Cross with/Palm; and Vietnam Campaign with/1960 Device. He was discharged at March Air Force Base, California.