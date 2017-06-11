CIVA honors 6 veterans at Saturday program

Saturday's Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) observance and honoring of veterans will be will be its 41st consecutive edition since the organization's inception.

The 41st Annual Veterans Day Celebration and Powwow begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with an afternoon program at Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex north of Lawton. The evening program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The theme is "Honoring Comanche Veterans from Past to Present: In Remembrance of the First Comanche Veterans to Serve in Each Branch of Service."

Long-time CIVA member and always "Sergeant Major" Lanny Asepermy is serving as the narrator for the afternoon program. His countless hours of research helps shape the story of the organization and those honored this year.

Veterans Day was made an official national holiday annually on Nov. 11 after World War I when Congress made it "a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day." Congress amended the act renaming it to Veterans Day on June 1, 1954.

Formed as an Oklahoma domestic not-for-profit corporation Aug. 18, 1976, the first CIVA gathering/powwow was held Oct. 23-25, 1976, Asepermy said. It was co-hosted by the Native American Church. The first CIVA officers, according to the invitational letter's letterhead, were Commander Edgar Monetatchi, Vice Commander Clifford Ototivo, Service Officer Morris Sunrise, Secretary Jerome Tahhahwah, Treasurer James Chasenah, Chaplain Horace Taylor Noyobad, and Color Guards Carl Tahah and Howard Whitewolf.