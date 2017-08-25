City's portion of pedestrian bridge $600K

City officials are hoping for a late fall start date on a pedestrian bridge that they say will allow residents to safely cross Interstate 44, at East Gore Boulevard.

The sometimes controversial proposal is one that City Council members have been considering for more than a year, in response to traffic accidents and at least two fatalities caused when people walking across Interstate 44 have been struck by highway traffic. In recent months, some council members also have pointed to the number of residents who walk, jog or cycle on East Gore Boulevard and cling to a narrow strip of concrete along the bridge's edge to cross the span at the interstate.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) contributed to the discussion when it agreed in October 2016 to allocate $700,000 in transportation alternative funds to Lawton as its share of what ODOT engineers estimated as a $1.3 million project. To secure that funding, the City of Lawton must provide $600,000, and the council's decision on Tuesday was to approve the suggestion from city administrators and a council study committee to take the money from four sources.

Cash coming from four sources

City Manager Jerry Ihler said $100,000 could be taken from the 2008 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and $200,000 from the 2012 CIP, funding available because of savings realized when completed projects came in under engineering estimates. Another $200,000 is available in the city's Bicycle/Trailway (safe passageways for pedestrians and bicyclists) Fund, while $100,000 can be take from $1 million set aside in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension for projects that help the city meet the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Ihler said the Lawton Access Board (whose members oversee ADA-compliance projects) provided a letter of support for the proposal to use the ADA compliance funds.

Ward 2 Councilman Jay Burk, a vocal proponent of the pedestrian bridge project, said it was something the city needed to do to provide safe passage for residents and it is a plan that has funding from ODOT and a commitment from the Comanche Nation, which operates a nearby casino and visitor's center.