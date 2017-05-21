City workers to have furlough day

The majority of City of Lawton offices will be closed Friday because of a furlough day.

While the furlough tactic was implemented as a cost-saving measure, the day chosen will allow most general employees to have four days off over the Memorial Day weekend.

"It helped balance the budget," said City Manager Jerry Ihler, explaining the 2016-2017 city budget was crafted with two furlough days, a cost savings of $320,000 in the overall operating budget.

The first furlough day was the Friday before Christmas; the second was planned for the second half of the year, and Friday before Memorial Day was selected. But, because the City of Lawton is an organization that must provide some services around the clock, no matter what the day, the furlough will affect city employees in different ways, depending on what departments and divisions they work under.

For example, the city's essential services will remain open police, fire and emergency communications, but also the city's two water treatment plants and the wastewater treatment plant (although those plants will be operated with skeleton crews). In addition, the city landfill and Lawton Public Library (both normally open six days a week) will be open Friday, but will be closed Saturday, Ihler said. And the major water break crews will be on call to respond to emergencies associated with water and sewer lines.

What the furlough day will mean is offices such as revenue services (where water bills are paid), license and permits, city clerk, parks services, and other routine city offices will be closed on Friday and Monday. That also means there will be no trash collection on those days.

Some furloughed later

While some city operations will be open Friday, employees who work those days will have their furlough days worked into their schedules some other way. For police and fire, their negotiated contracts called for a loss of 16 flex hours. Those employees are given days in the year which they can take whenever they want; those hours were reduced by 16 hours to reflect the same two-day loss of pay that general employees have.

And general employees who have to work on Friday took their furlough day at another time, Ihler said, noting supervisors were directed to calculate work schedules to reflect two lost days for everyone.

"By the end of the (fiscal) year, everybody would have used two furlough days," he said.