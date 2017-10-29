City will save $1M by refinancing water debt

The Lawton City Council has agreed to participate in a plan to refinance a loan for water storage in Waurika Lake, citing the cost savings that a lower interest rate would generate.

Council members, acting in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, last week approved an amendment to the existing agreement with the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, the entity that operates Waurika Lake and its raw water transfer system for the member cities of Lawton, Duncan, Waurika, Comanche, Temple and Walters. Some of those entities, such as Lawton, use Waurika Lake to supplement other water supplies; other members rely completely on water from Waurika lake to supply their communities.

The original agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (which built Waurika Lake) entitled the member cities to 27.609 percent of the water storage rights of the lake, but the district and its member cities adopted a plan in 2010 that let them obtain the remaining 72.391 percent of storage capacity, electing to pay the debt via a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB). That 25-year loan held an interest rate of 4.3 percent on the full $30 million loan, and the cities have 18 years of payments remaining.

Lawton is entitled to 59.483 percent of the water in the lake, and its portion of the debt is based on that entitlement, city officials say.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said a proposal approved by the master conservancy district and to be considered by the water resources board at its Wednesday meeting would refinance the $27,955,000 water storage debt. Based on an executive summary dated Oct. 6, the Waurika conservancy district could be looking at a new interest rate of 3.4 percent, meaning the loan would realize a savings of $1.26 million.

The water board, citing the interest savings from refinancing the loan, has said those savings would be passed on to the member cities, including Lawton. Ihler said savings now are projected to be $1.4 million because interest rates are lower today than they were when the executive summary was prepared in early October. The exact savings to the City of Lawton would be $46,265 per year for the remainder of the loan life.