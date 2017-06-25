City will open newest fire station

Lawton Fire Department will open its newest facility to the public Monday for a dedication ceremony and tours.

The grand opening for Fire Station No. 8 will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the station, which is located on Bishop Road one-half mile west of Southwest 52nd Street. The event will include a hose uncoupling ceremony in the tradition of the fire service, along with walk-through tours of the 16,208-square-foot, three-bay station with firefighters. Refreshments and inflatables for children will be available.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk said Monday's ceremony will be the community's introduction to the station that has been under construction since last year. The department will put the station into service a week later, on July 3, Burk said, explaining the delay was calculated to make it easier for firefighters to show off the new building, then move in themselves.

"We get to go back in and get organized, where we can start functioning out of it," he said, adding that while a few things may be missing, residents who tour the station on Monday will see most of what Lawton firefighters will get to work with. "It (an open house) is easier to do when it (the station) is not in service, without having to manage fire calls."

Station No. 8 is the first new station to open in Lawton since Station No. 7 on Northwest 82nd Street was put into service in January 1980 (Station No. 5 was rebuilt and opened at the same site in August 2004).