City utility rates may go up

Proposals to increase utility rates by 2.7 percent and cut residential trash collection to once a week are among the items expected to be discussed Tuesday when the City Council launches its first review of the 2018-2019 budget.

Council members received their preliminary budget books last week after city administrators spent months crafting a document that seeks to balance expenditures against revenues that are stagnant or declining. The first review, when administrators will explain their decisions and projections to the full council, is set for 12:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Council members have until late June to set the budget in place for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Members typically meet several times in workshop sessions before signing off on the budget.

The budget summary for the proposed 2018-2019 budget totals $89,109,893 based on expenditures, or about $2 million less than the $91.254 million adopted for the current fiscal year but about $1.2 million more than what administrators say this year's budget will actually be when the fiscal year ends June 30. City officials said next year's operating budget will be 2.35 percent less than the current fiscal year, under existing projections.

As in past years, the budget is being based on statistics that have become common place: sales tax revenue is flat or projected to increase only slightly, while water revenues have been down because weather conditions have conspired (not only has unexpected rain lessened the need for outdoor watering, city staff said residents were trained during the previous drought to cut their outdoor water use and that consumption has never risen back to pre-drought levels). In addition, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner has said the city has fewer utility accounts because fewer people are living in Lawton.

Revenues from water sales and sales taxes are important because they are the largest revenue sources for the operating budget.

To help balance expenditures and revenue, next year's budget is based on a 2.7 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates, something city administrators said is allowed under a council resolution that gives city staff the right to adjust utility rates based on increases in the Consumer Price Index in the previous 12 months. That 2.7 percent increase is projected to generate an additional $866,612 and if council members reject the staff proposal, that would leave a hole for the council and city staff to fill.

Cutting residential trash collection to once a week (it now is twice a week) is projected to save $450,000, in part by eliminating six solid waste operator positions in the solid waste division. Council members have debated this option in previous budget years and instituted the plan once before dropping the idea in the face of residential opposition. Rejecting the staff proposal in the 2018-2019 budget would mean adding six employee positions back to the budget and finding $450,000.

Library, museum cut

In addition to dropping one residential trash collection a week, the budget also proposes closing Lawton Public Library's branch library in west Lawton. The library's budget also doesn't include a $50,000 request for city funding for books and materials (although it does include $45,000 in state funding and $25,000 in county funding), deletes a senior library associate position after December, and delays hiring a part-time administrative assistant until January.

Budget proposals also include reducing the allocation to the Mobile Meals contract by $18,348, canceling the city's contract with the Senior Center for Creative Living, and cutting a mosquito fogging program that has been used in the last two years to control the adult mosquito population.