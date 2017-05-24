City utility bills to rise

The City Council voted Tuesday to increase utility rates by 2.2 percent, the amount city administrators said would provide a balanced budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Fire, police contracts extended

In addition, the council agreed to extend existing contracts for police and firefighters into the new budget year, until negotiators reach agreement on new contracts.

Four residents spoke at the public hearing that the city held to allow public commentary on the document that will estimate revenues and set expenditures for the fiscal year that begins July 1. City administrators have been working on the budget since January and the preliminary budget they brought to the council last month was calculated on a 2.2 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates, an amount equivalent to the increase in the Consumer Price Index over the last 12 months. City Manager Jerry Ihler said that 2.2 percent increase estimated to generate $736,000 more in revenue would mean an increase of $1 a month for base level customers (those who use up to 2,000 gallons of water) and $1.44 for the average customer (those who use 6,000 gallons of water a month).

But, the proposal that administrators said was necessary to balance next year's budget has had some council critics, who say they will not support higher utility rates. The council split 3-6 (six members voted no) on a proposal to set that utility rate increase at 1.1 percent, before voting 5-4 on the original proposal to accept the budget with the 2.2 percent utility rate increase. Voting yes was Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay McGahee, Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells and Mayor Fred Fitch (who votes on the budget, under the city charter). Voting no were Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner and Ward 6 Councilwoman Cherry Phillips. Davis and Tanner have criticized the need for any utility rate increase, while Burk suggested the 1.1 percent increase as a compromise.

The residents who spoke were critical of the utility rate increase, as well as some of the proposed cuts to be made if the council completely rejected the idea of increasing utility rates. Tanner had asked city staff to prepare a Plan B if the utility rate increase was rejected, which would have left a gap between revenues and expenditures of about $97,000. Ihler offered staff suggestions that would have trimmed enough expenditures to balance the budget with projected revenues, including plans to cut the streets division's materials and repair budget by $33,182; saving $20,750 by closing the west branch of the Lawton Public Library; saving $9,000 by reducing the hours that the city landfill is open on Saturday to four hours; and saving $33,850 by closing the city's three wading pools.

Those options which will not be imposed because the council voted to increase utility rates still would have meant a year-end balance on June 30, 2018, of zero, city administrators said, adding that the option ultimately accepted also projects a balance of zero (something Phillips criticized). Accepting that 1.1 percent increase also would have meant subtracting more than $600,000 of additional increases that Ihler and his staff suggested for several funding categories that have taken deep cuts in recent years, including capital outlay and the city's repairs and maintenance budget.