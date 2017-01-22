City treats traffic light removal with caution

A proposal to remove one of three traffic signal lights on East Gore Boulevard, near Interstate 44, is bringing mixed reactions from city officials.

The proposal has been discussed several times by officials, including a proposal that has been before the Traffic Commission twice since late last year.

The commission acts as a recommending body to the City Council on traffic matters.

At issue is the traffic signal light on East Gore Boulevard at Lawrie Tatum Road. That light is designed to move traffic from Lawrie Tatum Road to the north, and traffic exiting from Comanche Nation Casino and Best Western Hotel on the south. It also is one of three signal lights that are lined up in the area, including two signal lights that control northbound and southbound traffic that exits Interstate 44 at Lawton's Gore Boulevard exit.

Numerous east Lawton drivers said those three lights often work against each other and the result is a logjam of traffic at the intersections, particularly during busy times of the day.

Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said that is why he has proposed removing the signal light at Lawrie Tatum Road while allowing the I-44 lights to remain in place. While the City of Lawton maintains all three traffic lights, it would need permission from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to remove the lights that control traffic from the interstate.

Traffic commissioners, who met Thursday on the proposal, said they wanted to let city staff make additional adjustments in signal lights timing before they make a recommendation on completely removing the Lawrie Tatum/casino complex traffic signal light.

Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said city staff already has adjusted the timing of the signal lights, but there are additional adjustments that could be made in two lights to increase the number of vehicles that could clear the intersections before being caught by red lights. The goal is to get the three traffic lights working together, he said, noting the timing on one of the I-44 lights could be lengthened to add several more seconds before those lights turns from yellow to red, while the timing on the second I-44 light could be trimmed to move to red more quickly.

Wolcott said the net result would be adding 4-5 seconds more of time, which would make a difference in the amount of traffic that could get through the eastbound lanes without getting caught by red lights. He said adjustments already made to the timing of those lights are making some difference in the traffic flow, especially during peak hours. Wolcott said the city also plans to hire a traffic engineering firm to measure traffic counts in the area.

Members of the Traffic Commission wanted to give city staff time to try that timing changes which Wolcott said would be done within a week before looking at Burk's proposal to completely remove the third traffic signal light. Members voted to postpone the decision this month, taking the issue up at their February meeting.