City study committee reform effort fails

A City Council member said he will continue to press the full group to set guidelines on council study committees to ensure full transparency for citizens.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis lost his bid Tuesday to amend an existing council policy on council rules of procedure to set more guidelines for the committees that are suggested by the council or appointed by the mayor, or both, to study issues more in-depth before those groups bring recommendations to the full council for action.

While the study committees can't take action on their own, discussion on issues does occur and Davis said he was recommending changes to establish a tracking mechanism for those committees and their activities.

The proposal failed by a 5-4 vote, with Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford, Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson and Mayor Fred Fitch all voting no (Fitch's vote was necessary to break the 4-4 council tie). Voting yes were Davis, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, Ward 6 Councilwoman Cherry Phillips and Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay McGahee.

Davis said his recommendation dates back to a request he made earlier this year for a council committee to study an issue, a request that was rejected when the major said the council had too many committees.

City officials, making a rough count by reviewing the minutes of previous council meetings, found at least 10 committees that were appointed during meetings in the last two years to study a particular issue, but officials said there could be more.

Davis said that illustrates the problem.

"We have no mechanism to keep track. They don't report back to the council," he said, explaining he wants to create a system that will make the council study committee system more organized and transparent for citizens. He said that could be accomplished with a few rules, and Tanner who outlined those rules from the council floor said they were very simple, ranging from election of a chairman by members of the committee to requirements for periodic reports to the full council.

Wells said the problem is that the council has some committees that meet only when they are needed, meaning, for example, it might be a year or more before the engineering selection committee meets because meetings are called only when qualifications have to be reviewed. Wells also said that no committee has the right to make a decision, adding that any committee recommendation must come to the full council in an open meeting for a decision.

Davis said there isn't a clear record of what those committees accomplish, or even what they are and who members are. He said specific guidelines would make the process clearer.

"That way, citizens are kept up to date," he said.

Under Davis' recommendations, special council committees would meet and report to the council a minimum of every 90 days to update the council on the status of their findings and recommendations (committees also could report sooner than 90 days, upon request by the mayor or any council member). The council also would consider whether to vote on keeping the committee active or dissolving it.

Other guidelines within Davis' proposal include a provision specifying the committee's first action will be to elect a chairman and one requiring the city clerk to keep record of the formation of committees, the selection of chairmen and all members. In addition, no one member could "purport to act solely on behalf of the committee or its interests." The chairman would have to contact each member to set up meetings, and if a member could not attend a meeting, he or she could either waive the right to attend that meeting or request a different meeting time. If after three reasonable attempts a committee member still couldn't attend the meeting, that member's right to attend would be waived and the committee could meet. The dates of all meetings would be documented by the city clerk and chairman.