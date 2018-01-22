City staff residency, social media on council agenda

Proposals allowing the council to set residency requirements for city staff and guidelines for social media usage will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner submitted the proposal to amend the city charter city government's guiding document by allowing the council to set residency requirements for city employees, via ordinances. City charter now sets residency requirements (meaning they must live within the city limits) only for the city manager and city attorney, two of the four positions hired and fired by the council.

Tanner's proposal would allow the council, by "duly enacted ordinance," to establish residency requirements for other city employees, those appointed by the council (the other two are the city clerk and municipal judge) or the city manager (all other employees). Such residency requirements established by ordinance would have prospective application only (that is, for those hired after the charter change goes into effect) and provide a reasonable period of time as determined by the council for new employees to meet the requirement.

It's not the first time Tanner has made the proposal.