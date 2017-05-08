City shoppers save on sales tax this weekend

Local businesses and shoppers didn't wait long to enjoy the benefits of the sales tax holiday weekend.

All essential clothing items under $100 became exempt from sales tax at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The exemption will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. While the 9 percent savings continues throughout the weekend, many eager shoppers were lined up as soon as the doors opened at many local retailers all ready to get a jump start on their last-minute back-to-school shopping.

"We've had some great foot traffic so far today," said Chris Gusman, store director of Academy Sports+Outdoors. "We're expecting to have really good business throughout the weekend, especially if we keep the good weather and it doesn't rain."

Gusman said shoes and backpacks were popular items for families during the first day of the sales tax holiday. School uniforms are always in demand. Even though Academy isn't selling as many in-store this year, they're still available on the store's website and could be ordered in-store for delivery. Gusman believes many opted to hold off until the annual savings event before doing the majority of their shopping. He was right about at least one family, which was in the store looking for new shoes for the children.

"You can get some good savings this weekend, especially when you're shopping for five children," Natasha Lopez said.

She was shopping with her husband, Dustin, and five children. Despite knowing about the sales tax weekend in the past, this was the first year they really decided to take advantage of it.

"Normally, I'm usually done with all of my back-to-school clothes and supplies shopping months before now because I do it usually around the end of the previous school year," she said. "This year, I didn't do that. I procrastinated, I admit. It could lead to some big savings, though."

Dina Seward, owner of Bookcase Uniforms, could not believe the number of customers she's satisfied in such a short amount of time. She estimated she had sold uniforms to around 300 children since the start of the week, when she started taking orders for Friday. With the tremendous crowds already Friday morning, she said, she's actually a bit worried about some of her stock.

"I've sold through so many T-shirts for the junior high students already," Seward said. "They've been the big thing this year and I just completed a huge order for them that puts a big dent in my stock."

It's a good problem to have, Seward admits. She credits some of the increase in her business to other stores either closing or dropping their school uniform stocks. Many customers have come to her store just trying to find uniforms for their kids before the start of school and have been taken aback by her selection and prices. If the traffic flow continues steadily through this weekend, Seward said, she could be looking at a record-breaking season.