City services closed for New Year's Day

City of Lawton offices will be closed Monday to observe New Year's Day.

No trash collection will occur and the city landfill will be closed, as will all other non-essential city services. Regular hours for City of Lawton offices will resume Tuesday, with the exception of the Lawton Animal Shelter. The shelter will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will resume its normal operational hours Wednesday.

City administrators also are reminding residents that the possession or discharge of fireworks is prohibited within the Lawton city limits, to include Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, under Lawton City Code, Chapter 11: Fire Prevention.

In addition, the Lawton Area Transit System will be closed Monday for New Year's Day. Normal operational hours will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday.