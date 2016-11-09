City seeks study fund restoration

Proposals to seek forgiveness of part of a loan helping to fund the City of Lawton's alternative water study and for adopting a new pension system for newly hired general employees will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

It is in its capacity as the water authority that council members will consider a staff recommendation to submit a an application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board under its Principal Forgiveness Program. That program allows part of a loan to be forgiven for entities that are evaluating indirect potable water reuse as an alternative water source.

Indirect reuse is one of four alternatives the City of Lawton wanted evaluated when it hired Garver LLC last year to conduct a feasibility study on alternative water sources that could be used to supplement the raw water now provided by Lawton's three lakes. Indirect potable water reuse means treated effluent from a wastewater treatment plant is treated to a higher standard, then put back into a raw water source where it can be reused by a water treatment plant.

While state law doesn't yet allow widespread reuse, Lawton wanted to evaluate the potential of indirect and direct potable reuse of up to 5 million gallons a day of treated effluent that its wastewater plant now dumps into Nine Mile Creek. Such reuse could be a hedge when severe drought depletes above-ground water sources: Lakes Lawtonka, Ellsworth and Waurika. The city hired Garver for $800,000 and that firm already is evaluating proposals, work it expects to complete by spring 2017.