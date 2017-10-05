City seeks to squash skeeter scourge

The City of Lawton has launched a mosquito control program intended to battle the bloodsuckers as adults.

The city now is spraying an "adulticide" called Scourge 4-12, working in the far west and far east sides of Lawton, said George Farris, the city's vector control technician. The first mosquito fogging program took place early Tuesday and a second spraying weather permitting is scheduled from 6-8 a.m. Friday.

Tuesday's areas were Rogers Lane to Cache Road, between Northwest 82nd and Northwest 67th streets; and East Lee Boulevard to Southeast 47th Street, between Southeast 45th Street and Redbud Place. Friday's areas will be Cache Road to West Gore Boulevard, between Northwest 82nd and Northwest 67th streets; and East Gore to East Lee boulevards, between Southeast 45th Street and Heather Lane.

"This is the beginning, the first time this season," Farris said of a program aimed at the adult form of the pest.

The City of Lawton restarted its fogging program last year after flooding rains intensified the city's mosquito problem, adding the technique aimed at adults to its longstanding program of using chemical granules and donuts to tackle larvae that mature in standing water.

Farris said the idea is to break the city into mile sections, tackling small segments at a time as two fogging units work in the east and west sides and gradually move to the center of the city, spraying every Tuesday and Friday. He said the fogging program is calculated to take place at a time when there are the fewest number of people outside, but also when mosquitoes are most numerous. Those driving the fogger trucks watch as they pass through neighborhoods and will try to avoid sites where there are a lot of people, such as children waiting for school buses.

Farris said while he knows the chemical being used is effective in targeting adult mosquitoes and it also is safe for pets.

"The chemical is registered," he said, noting state health entities and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have approved the chemical's use. "The risk is very low. The way we do it, the output on the fogger is at the very minimum end of the scale for effective killing of mosquitoes. I believe it is safe. But if people are worried about it, bring in their animals."

Farris said the program is affected by weather, specifically, rain or wind. If neither condition is present, the fogger machines will spray. The plan, he said, is to go through the entire city one or two more times.

Despite its success, the program does have limits. The adulticide is just what it sound like, aimed at mosquitoes in their adult form.

City staff uses its granules and doughnuts (which contain a larvicide) to kill eggs and larvae before they develop into mosquitoes.