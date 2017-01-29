City seeks ad valorem for streets

City officials say a variety of factors have blended to create the situation where funding cannot keep pace with the needs of Lawton streets.

City Council members and city administrators want to help resolve that issue or at least offset the pace of deterioration via a new funding source: ad valorem taxes. City Manager Jerry Ihler has said it is the most logical solution to the city's street problems because it provides the best funding source.

The proposal to keep the city's share of ad valorem revenue at 10.5 mills a year (which is slightly lower than Lawton's 10.8 mill average over the last 15 years) is expected to generate $55.3 million over the next 13 years, money that city leaders plan to dedicate to residential and arterial streets. Raising a comparable amount using sales tax would set the total local tax at more than 9 percent, something local retailers oppose, while putting a fee on city utility bills would mean at least $12 more per month for residents, Ihler said.

Should Lawton voters give the city what it wants through ad valorem taxes, the task then becomes addressing the worst priorities among Lawton's 780 miles of streets. Think about it. You could drive to Winslow, Ariz., in that distance and have 20 miles more than you need. Or be only 40 miles short of reaching Flagstaff, Ariz.

If residents wanted to dedicate the amount of money that Lawton needs to address all its street priorities, they would need $500 million, said City Engineer George Hennessee and Streets Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller. Haggenmiller said that's why the funding source that voters will decide Feb. 14 is so important.

"It's a first step. It's a small step," he said, noting a dedicated funding source is exactly what the community needs to address its streets.

The funding will allow the city to address problems created by age, funding shortfalls, climate and soil conditions.

High plasticity of soil

For example, Hennessee said Lawton soil has a high plasticity, making it extremely unstable when the soil is wet, it expands and when it is dry, it contracts. The soil moves sometimes great distances and anything on top of it (streets and structural foundations) or in it (water and sewer lines) moves. Ideally, the soil plasticity index (PI) is 15; there are places in Lawton where the reading is 60 PI.

"It will pull waterlines apart," Hennessee said, noting the same movement will break streets no matter how well built they are.

Haggenmiller said the goal is to build infrastructure that can cope with high PI values, but finances limit just how far designs can go. He and Hennessee said that, ideally, streets are built to last 30 years, but there are some streets in Lawton's oldest neighborhoods that are 50 years old. While the effect of clay soil is obvious on those older streets, younger streets in newer additions show the same stress because of high plasticity index ratings, Hennessee said.

Street construction has changed and improved in recent years, meaning engineers now design for the soil's high plasticity. That wasn't true decades ago and that fact hurts when it comes to street life spans, Hennessee said.

Design plans take soil movement into account, which is why street construction projects typically remove feet of clay soil and replace it with stable fill material. But while a road project might remove 2 feet of clay, contractors may actually need to remove 20 feet to completely stabilize the surface, a design factor no one could meet, Hennessee said. Haggenmiller said removing and replacing the subgrade with stable material doesn't always work. For example, West Lee Boulevard, west of Southwest 38th Street, was rebuilt on stable fill material and today that street surface resembles a washboard.

"It didn't work," Hennessee said, explaining that is why some newer streets still have cracking problems.