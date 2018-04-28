City police identify shooting victim

Police have identified the juvenile victim of last weekend's shooting at a triplex at 508 NW 3rd, Apt. 3.

La'Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, died April 21 after being taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, according to Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer.

The teen's death marked the city's third homicide of 2018. Jenkins said detectives are continuing the investigation, and no suspects have been identified.

According to a prior Constitution story, officers were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. April 21 to the triplex, where officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. The identity and condition of the second victim have not been released.

LPD Capt. Robert Puccino said witnesses told police one man fled the apartment after the shooting.