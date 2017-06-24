City police identify homicide victim

Police have confirmed that Thursday's home invasion robbery resulted in Lawton's fifth homicide of the year.

Officer Josh Gardner reported that a man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman police found dead shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. Gardner and Sgt. Rick Hollebeke discovered the body of 24-year-old Shaquilla Martinez in a bedroom at 1504 NW Euclid after they arrived at the house in response to a home invasion, Gardner reported.

Officers identified a suspect and contacted him in the unit block of Northwest 24th Street just off West Gore Boulevard. The suspect was given his Miranda warning by officers and arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. The suspect had not been formally charged with Martinez's death as of Friday afternoon.

Police on Friday provided few further details, and it remained unclear whether the death is connected to an assault complaint police responded to Wednesday night at 1505 NW Euclid. Sgt. Albert Nease reported that he spoke with a woman who said a man who lived next door had spread false rumors about her, and following an argument with the man, he pushed her down and punched her father, leaving a scrape on the father's forehead/eyebrow. Police knocked on the neighbor's door but no one answered, according to Nease's report.

Thursday's homicide marks the city's fifth homicide of 2017. Police continue to investigate the June 10 shooting death of Kevin Greenlee, found at 1909 SW Douglas, and the June 7 shooting death of Abidemi Adewunmi Farotade, found outside apartment No. 17 at 2601 SW H.