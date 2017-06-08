City opens bids on new police station

City of Lawton engineers have begun analyzing bids from construction firms who want to build the city's new public safety facility, and part of the analysis probably will mean identifying additional funding for the project.

The city opened bids last week on the project to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility on Railroad Street, south of East Gore Boulevard, to house the Lawton Police Department and the city jail, along with Central Fire Station and the Lawton Municipal Court. Projected construction time is 18 months to two years and city officials hope to break ground on the structure by the end of summer after taking the bids to the City Council in late August to award the contract.

City staff last week opened bids from six construction firms for a ruction project that has an engineering estimate of $33,865,250. Bidders were: FlintCo, Tulsa, $33,890,000; CMSWillowbrook, Oklahoma City, $34,790,000; Key Construction, Wichita, Kansas, $35,200,000; The Korte Company, St. Louis, Mo., $35,637,000; Crossland Construction, Columbus, Kansas, $36,740,000; and MYCON General Contractors, Oklahoma City, $39,104,000.

City engineers said they were pleased because two bids fell within a comfortable distance of the engineering estimate. The apparent low bidder, FlintCo., submitted a bid that is less than $25,000 higher than the engineering estimate, while the next apparent low bidder, CMSWillowbrook, is $924,750 higher than the engineering estimate.

But while at least two bids were close to the engineering estimate, even that estimate is more than the $31 million that was identified in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program for the construction and in the revenue bond series that the Lawton Industrial Development Authority approved for sale in June to fund the work (bonds will be repaid through funds generated by the sales tax program).

City Manager Jerry Ihler said city administrators and engineers will take a two-pronged approach to balance construction cost with available funding.

Part of that process is now underway: analyzing bids and looking at deductibles and alternatives, or prioritized additional work that would be included in construction if sufficient funding is available. Deleting those parts of the contract will bring the total cost down, but still would leave the city about $1.8 million short of identified funding.

The second option is to look for additional funding sources, something the City of Lawton has had to do through the years with other high-cost projects in its Capital Improvements Programs, Ihler said, adding that one example was the extensive remodeling project at the Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant. To provide the full funding needed for that project, city administrators had to delay other projects listed in the CIP.

Ihler said city administrators will look at the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program to see what other projects could be put on hold, to provide sufficient funding for the public safety facility.

"We've done it in the past," he said, of the balance between prioritized projects and available funding in the CIP.

Those delayed projects would be put on the end of the sales tax extension program, for consideration when other projects are completed.