City moving forward on public safety facility

The City Council voted Tuesday to release the bid specifications for the city's new public safety facility, meaning the group may be ready to make a decision on a contractor by early August.

The decision on Lawton's next public safety venture comes a day after the city unveiled its first new fire station in more than 30 years. Monday, city officials gathered on Bishop Road to open Fire Station No. 8, which is expected to go on line next week to serve the city's southwest quadrant.

Planned facility to houseLPD, LFD, municipal jail, court

Tuesday, the council voted 7-1 to approve plans and specifications for the 112,000-square-foot public safety facility, which will become home to Lawton Police Department, firefighting crews now housed at Central Fire Station, the municipal jail and municipal court. Council action means city staff has permission to release the plans to contractors who will submit bids on what is expected to be a $31 million construction project on Railroad Street, just south of East Gore Boulevard.

Under the city staff's timetable, city engineers expect to hold a pre-bid conference for contractors interested in the project on July 13, then open bids on July 25. If there are no problems with the bids, the contract could be ready to take to the council for award at its Aug. 8 meeting, meaning construction could begin before fall.

The station is designed to stretch north and south on the lot, between Larrance and Railroad Street, with what will become Fire Station No. 1 on the north end, the municipal jail on the south end and the police station and municipal court in the middle of the building.

The project, to be funded out of the 2015 Sales Tax Extension, has drawn some fire in recent months because it is not yet under construction. However, city administrators had warned the council it could be up to three years after the tax was passed before construction began.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis cast the lone vote against the bidding process, after asking why the plans and specifications were not available at Tuesday's council meeting for discussion and public view. City Manager Jerry Ihler, noting the bid documents total 300 pages, said those documents are available for the council and public to inspect at the city's engineering office. But, Davis said the magnitude of the $31 million project should have meant the documents would be available Tuesday for review. He said that while he understands the scope of the public safety facility was discussed at previous meetings, Tuesday was the night that the council was approving the plans and specifications.