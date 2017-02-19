City moves closer to awarding bids on safety facility

The City of Lawton is using one of its trust authorities to provide the funding mechanism that will allow city officials to bid the construction contract for the new public safety facility.

Action last week by the City Council and the Lawton Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) doesn't actually issue a $31 million Sales Tax Revenue Note, but it did set that funding proposal in motion. What Tuesday's votes did is authorize city staff to put together the bidding package that financial entities will base their bids on to buy the Sales Tax Revenue Note. Selection of the winning bid will return to LIDA for a recommendation and the City Council for final action, something expected in coming weeks.

Funding mechanism approved

LIDA members unanimously approved the funding mechanism at a meeting they held just before Tuesday's council meeting, although they did have questions about how the process would work. LIDA is a public trust originally created to promote industrial development activities throughout the city, although city attorneys said its trust indenture was amended in 1981 to include activities and facilities "in furtherance of" public safety, governmental operation efficiency, transportation and recreation, among other activities. Most recently, it was the entity the council used to help provide a "bridge loan" that allowed the city to complete renovation of what is now Lawton City Hall.

Randy Warren, a former councilman who serves on LIDA, said he was among those with questions about using LIDA to provide the public safety facility's funding mechanism, but explanations by city staff helped convince him.

"It was within our purview," Warren said of attorney explanations of how the amended trust indenture would allow LIDA to be involved in projects that are not industrial development.

In the past, the council has used the Lawton Water Authority (whose members also are the City Council) to issue bonds or notes for projects, but city attorneys and bond counsel have said the water authority is best suited to projects that fall within the realm of water, sewer and refuse, Warren said.

"It was more appropriate to do it through LIDA," he said.

LIDA tapped for task

City Manager Jerry Ihler said LIDA, like the Lawton Water Authority, is a trust that allows the city to borrow funds, incurring a debt that is repaid via the city's Capital Improvements Program, or, in this case, the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program.

Ihler said the water authority was established to govern the city's Enterprise Fund, which is made up of revenues produced by water, sewer and refuse. The public safety facility does not fall under those categories, Ihler said, noting city attorneys and the bond counsel agree on that point.

Their recommendation was LIDA, whose trust indenture was amended in August 1981 to include promotion of all activities that may become a benefit to its beneficiary (the City of Lawton and its citizens) and which have a public function or purpose. In addition to economic development, the list of projects includes those that further the heath, welfare, safety and education of residents, he said, adding that other qualified projects include transportation, recreation and culture.